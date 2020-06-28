PV Narasimha Rao birth anniversary: PM Modi, Vice President pay glowing tribute to former PM

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, politicians across the country paid tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Rao served as the 9th Prime Minister of India between 1991 and 1996. He is well known for introducing major economic reforms in the country by ending the license raj.

The Former Prime Minister laid the foundation for trade liberalisation and the re-integration of the Indian economy with the global economy, especially East Asian economies.

He was born on June 28, 1921, in a village in Warangal district, which now falls in the new state Telangana after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He pursued higher studies in the Universities of Bombay and Nagpur.

He completed his law degree from Ferguson college in Pune.

He became a prominent lawyer and a politician, and was also fluent in many languages.

He made his foray in politics after he joined the Congress party as an activist to fight for independence.

After strengthening his position within the party, he served as an elected representative for Andhra Pradesh state Assembly from 1957 to 1977, and also served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 1971.

He burst into the national scene after he became a member of parliament in 1972, and handled several portfolios like Home, Defence, foreign affairs.

He subsequently went on to become the foreign minister from 1980 to 1984, 1988 to 1989, serving in the cabinet of both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi's government.

After Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991, Narasimha Rao became the Prime Minister after which he introduced sweeping reforms that set India towards the path of globalisation.

PM Modi, and Vice President Venkiah Naidu paid their tribute to the statesman on his birth anniversary:

"PV Narasimha Rao Ji.... Connected with India ethos and well-versed with western thoughts. Interested in history, literature, and science. One of India's most experienced leaders," PMO tweeted.

"Shri Narasimha Rao JI belonged to a humble background. He fought injustice from a very young age. hope many more Indians will read more about our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Ji," he added.

"Remembering former Prime Minister, Shri P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary today. A pioneer of economic reforms which set India firmly on the path of economic recovery. He was an astute administrator and a multifaceted personality—a scholar, writer & polyglot," Vice President Venkiah Naidu tweeted.