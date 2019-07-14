Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit United Nations for UN meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this September after four years. The PM last attended UNGA in 2015 for a UN Sustainable Development Summit but did not address the UNGA. He addressed UNGA in 2014 and had proposed yoga day to be celebrated every year.

Prime Minister had said, "Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well being...Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day."

It should be noted that since 2014, the UNGA meetings were attended by former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. PM, during his US visit, will also address Indian Americans, something that has been permanent fixture during his foreign visit. This would be Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the Prime Minister in 2014. The previous two were at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by over 20,000 people.

While the planning for proposed the Houston event is yet to kick-off, community leaders are looking at multipurpose NRG Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 70,000 people.

Community leaders said that the dates for the Prime Minister's address are not final yet, but they have been asked to make preparations for a potential address of Modi in Houston on September 22. Houston has one of the largest concentrations of the Indian American community in the US. The Texas Governor and Mayor of Houston had visited India last year. Former Texas Governor Rick Perry, who is now the Energy Secretary, has a close affinity with India and Indian Americans. No official announcement about the trip has been made yet. The PM is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the special meeting, sources added.

