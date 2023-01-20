Search icon
Preet Vihar gym owner murder in Delhi: How a 5-year-old story helped police

A 40-year-old old gym owner Mahender Aggarwal was shot dead in his office in East Delhi's Preet Vihar.

Image for representation (Pixabay)

A 36-year-old man was arrested along with his aide for allegedly killing the owner of a gym in east Delhi's Preet Vihar where he worked over a financial dispute, police said on Friday.
Both the accused hailed from Uttar Pradesh and have been identified as Inder Wardhan Sharma of Modi Nagar and Ravi Kumar of Muzaffarnagar, they said.

On December 31, 40-year-old old gym owner Mahender Aggarwal was shot dead when in his office. Preliminary investigations revealed that Sharma, who worked was a manager in Aggarwal's gym, was involved in a dispute over salary and other financial transactions with him, a senior police officer said.

Aggarwal had also lodged a case against Sharma following which he was arrested. The police received information that the accused were trying to leave the country via Raxaul at the India-Nepal border. A team was sent to the border and they were nabbed, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Sharma disclosed that he had worked with Aggarwal for a long time and also invested around Rs 4.75 lakh in his business. However, the victim was not paying his salary and other money due for a long time, Yadav said. In 2017, when he demanded his salary and other dues from the deceased, Aggarwal did not pay heed. The accused quarrelled with Aggarwal and allegedly tried to kidnap him, the police said. 

A case was registered against Sharma on the basis of Aggarwal's complaint and he was arrested. Sharma's mother could not bear the shock and passed away. Since that day, Sharma allegedly held a grudge against Aggarwal. He arranged arms and discussed his plan with his associates Kumar and Vijay, the police said.

On the day of the murder, Vijay drove them to Aggarwal's office. Sharma and Kumar went inside and shot the victim dead, they added. Kumar has been found involved in 12 cases in different police stations of Uttar Pradesh.

