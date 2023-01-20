Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Urination incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India

The incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Urination incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India
The incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4. (File)

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which a person allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

In the incident, which happened on November 26, 2022, the watchdog has also slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties, according to a statement on Friday.

The incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4 and the latest actions are for violations of various norms.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS SO admit card 2023 RELEASED at ibps.in, direct link to download CRP SPL XII hall tickets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.