Post-Kerala crash, DGCA bans wide-body aircraft at Kozhikode airport

Headlines

Arvind Kejriwal to Delhiites: 'Flood threat not over, don't take...'

Watch: Elderly man's enthusiastic dance to 'Koi Ladki Hai' leaves netizens beaming with joy

Meet topper who rejected IIT, ex-worker built Rs 98492 crore firm, to earn Rs 205 crore from...

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

Falaq Naazz’s mother Kehekshan on Abhishek Malhan’s brother Nischay roasting their family: ‘Isse pata chalta hai...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Elderly man's enthusiastic dance to 'Koi Ladki Hai' leaves netizens beaming with joy

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

Falaq Naazz’s mother Kehekshan on Abhishek Malhan’s brother Nischay roasting their family: ‘Isse pata chalta hai...'

Monsoon superfoods: 10 juices to prevent hair loss

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Taapsee Pannu sets the internet ablaze and Aditi Rao Hydari poses for a picture with rumoured boyfriend, DNA Entertainment Wrap June 04

New Parliament Building: Muslim religious leaders offer prayers at the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: India takes control on Day 1 After West Indies Falls cheaply

Falaq Naazz’s mother Kehekshan on Abhishek Malhan’s brother Nischay roasting their family: ‘Isse pata chalta hai...'

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away

Blackpink's Jennie says she was 'scared to express' herself as K-pop star: 'There shouldn’t be a reason to judge'

HomeIndia

India

Post-Kerala crash, DGCA bans wide-body aircraft at Kozhikode airport

The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants had skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on August 7. As many as 18 people, including the two pilots, had lost their lives after the AI flight carrying 190 people from Dubai met with the accident at the airport.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2020, 08:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday banned the use of wide-body aircraft at the Kozhikode airport during the monsoon season "out of abundant caution" following the Air India Express flight tragedy earlier last week that resulted in the deaths of 18 people, along with the two pilots of the aircraft. The DGCA has also said that a special audit of airports that receive heavy rains will be conducted.

"As a means of abundant caution, we have stopped them from coming to Calicut till the Monsoon season," the country`s aviation watchdog said in a statement.

Asked about the duration of the ban, the DGCA official said, "No date has been fixed. We will wait for the monsoon to get over and as a means of abundant caution we are doing it." Wide-body aircraft like B747 and A350 have a bigger fuel tank and can, therefore, travel longer distances in comparison to narrow-body aircraft like B737 and A320. A wide-body aircraft also needs a longer runway length to take off or land.

The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants had skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on August 7. As many as 18 people, including the two pilots, had lost their lives after the AI flight carrying 190 people from Dubai met with the accident at the airport.

According to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, 23 passengers, among those hospitalised after the accident, were in a critical condition and three have been put on a ventilator, while 81 others were recovering.

Reports state that the tabletop runway 10 of the Kozhikode airport is approximately 2,700-metres long. Wide-body aircraft operations were permitted at this airport since 2019. The senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "The special audit will be done at airports like Mumbai and Chennai that are affected by heavy rains annually."

Notably, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which works under the Civil Aviation Ministry, manages more than 100 airports in the country, including the one in Kozhikode. However, major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are managed by private companies. 

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act, black boxes of flight IX-1344 have been recovered and added that the findings of this investigation will be made public. 

 

(With agency inputs)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Tomato prices: 100 percent rate hike likely, new rates may cross Rs…

Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

Explained: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour conferred on PM Modi in France?

Kajol reveals she was chased by paparazzi on bikes, says she is 'constantly on guard': 'Because I'm a star, I can’t...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE