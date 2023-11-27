Poll Code Violation: EC withdraws Telangana government's permission to give financial aid to farmers under Rythu Bandhu

Headlines

Meet son of ‘Pakistan’s Mukesh Ambani’, succeeds massive business empire, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

Tim Cook reveals traits Apple looks for while hiring people for job, check here

Know real reason why Orry left Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 within two days of entering

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Manual drilling begins, parts of auger machine removed from rubble

Bobby Deol trolled mercilessly for saying he, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra are given 'raw deal' in Bollywood: 'What a crybaby'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Make a statement with bold and premium men’s watch on Amazon

Meet son of ‘Pakistan’s Mukesh Ambani’, succeeds massive business empire, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

Tim Cook reveals traits Apple looks for while hiring people for job, check here

9 Countries with most neighbours

7 tips to manage pcos and pregnancy

8 Cute and Adorable snakes in World

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Know real reason why Orry left Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 within two days of entering

Bobby Deol trolled mercilessly for saying he, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra are given 'raw deal' in Bollywood: 'What a crybaby'

Yash Johar told Sanjay Dutt 'main road pe aa gaya hun' when Karan Johar...

HomeIndia

India

Poll Code Violation: EC withdraws Telangana government's permission to give financial aid to farmers under Rythu Bandhu

In a stern message, the Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a stern message, the Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after a state minister violated the provisions of the model code by making a public announcement about it.

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi instalment during the model code of conduct period on certain conditions. The state was asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition.
    
Telangana goes to poll on November 30. "The Commission has observed that T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana ... has not only violated the provisions of MCC (model code of conduct)... but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and thereby disturbed the level playing field in the ongoing election process," the EC letter to the state chief electoral officer (CEO) read.

The EC informed the state chief electoral officer about its decision to withdraw its permission. The state finance minister had made a public announcement about the release of disbursements of rabi instalments. 

He had reportedly said, "The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account.

Read: Delhi air quality closer to 'severe' category, likely to improve in 2-3 days

"The Commission has directed that the permission granted vide its letter dated  November 25, 2023 for disbursement of rabi season instalment under the ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme during currency of MCC, shall stand withdrawn immediately and there shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its form," the letter read.

The poll panel asked the CEO to convey its decisions to the state government  "and compliance report taken and submitted to the Commission by 3 pm on Monday.

The 'no objection' was granted, based on the premise that the scheme is an ongoing scheme and rabi instalments were disbursed during October-January in the past five years, the EC pointed out.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Preity Zinta, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho

Viral video: Girls dance to Bhojpuri song inside moving train, internet says 'please stop'

Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Schedule, team line-ups, free live streaming; check all details here

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 23% of candidates have criminal cases against them, says ADR

Meet India's richest self-made woman, IITian, co-founder of Rs 2700 cr company, her net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE