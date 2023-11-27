Poll Code Violation: EC withdraws Telangana government's permission to give financial aid to farmers under Rythu Bandhu

In a stern message, the Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

In a stern message, the Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after a state minister violated the provisions of the model code by making a public announcement about it.

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi instalment during the model code of conduct period on certain conditions. The state was asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition.



Telangana goes to poll on November 30. "The Commission has observed that T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana ... has not only violated the provisions of MCC (model code of conduct)... but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and thereby disturbed the level playing field in the ongoing election process," the EC letter to the state chief electoral officer (CEO) read.

The EC informed the state chief electoral officer about its decision to withdraw its permission. The state finance minister had made a public announcement about the release of disbursements of rabi instalments.

He had reportedly said, "The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account.

"The Commission has directed that the permission granted vide its letter dated November 25, 2023 for disbursement of rabi season instalment under the ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme during currency of MCC, shall stand withdrawn immediately and there shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its form," the letter read.

The poll panel asked the CEO to convey its decisions to the state government "and compliance report taken and submitted to the Commission by 3 pm on Monday.

The 'no objection' was granted, based on the premise that the scheme is an ongoing scheme and rabi instalments were disbursed during October-January in the past five years, the EC pointed out.