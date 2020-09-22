UN faces 'crisis of confidence', must make reforms based on 'today's realities': PM Modi

Headlines

'Since Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni retired...': Ashwin's big claim on India's No.4 and No.5 ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Former WWE champion Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, passes away at 36

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in 18 months, regained weight, know why

BCCI bosses get angry at Virat Kohli, know what former skipper did

Kusha Kapila reacts to rumours she is dating Arjun Kapoor after separation: 'Every time I read sh** about myself...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Since Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni retired...': Ashwin's big claim on India's No.4 and No.5 ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Former WWE champion Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, passes away at 36

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in 18 months, regained weight, know why

Asia Cup 2023: Predicted Pakistan Playing XI vs India

Diabetes: 10 benefits of Savasana

Top 10 Bollywood villains of last five years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

Kusha Kapila reacts to rumours she is dating Arjun Kapoor after separation: 'Every time I read sh** about myself...'

This Indian actor played world record 45 roles in one film; and it's not Kamal, Govinda, Vijay, Amitabh, Sanjeev Kumar

This person has won a record 35 National Film Awards; way more than Mohanlal, Amitabh, Kangana, Rajamouli, Lata combined

HomeIndia

India

UN faces 'crisis of confidence', must make reforms based on 'today's realities': PM Modi

In an under-4 minute video message, India`s Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed United Nations the mirror and urged it to take a long, hard look at its "crisis of confidence" while ratcheting up the call for a new template of multilateralism that "reflects today`s realities" on Day One of the United Nations high-level week being live-streamed to the world from the UN headquarters in New York City.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 22, 2020, 08:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an under-4 minute video message, India`s Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed United Nations the mirror and urged it to take a long, hard look at its "crisis of confidence" while ratcheting up the call for a new template of multilateralism that "reflects today`s realities" on Day One of the United Nations high-level week being live-streamed to the world from the UN headquarters in New York City.

Modi's remarks came at a "high-level meeting" to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We cannot fight today`s challenges with outdated structures without comprehensive reforms. The UN faces a crisis of confidence," Modi said in a pre-recorded message that went live at 5:30 pm EST (3 a.m. IST).

 

 

"For today`s interconnected world, we need a reformed multilateralism that reflects today`s realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare," Modi said.

The introspective mood isn`t novel to the United Nations, it actually reflects the zeitgeist, even from within. On Monday, the United Nations General Assembly committed itself to put "new life" into the stalled reform of the Security Council.

Dressed in his trademark kurta and a leaf green vest with dark micro checks, Modi stood beside the Indian tricolour as he delivered his recorded remarks.

Modi came in at number 104 in a line of more than 180 other country leaders who are turning up in set-piece frames to deliver more than 700 minutes of content on a single video loop for an ambient global audience.

The Indian PM`s speech was prefaced by a welcome note from TS Tirumurti, India`s permanent representative to the United Nations.

The UN marked its 75th anniversary in June this year at a scaled-down event because the coronavirus was already raging by then. About 50 countries signed on to the U.N. Charter in San Francisco on June 26, 1945.

The heady combination of telecom connectivity, teleprompters and social platforms ensured that the virtual version of the UNGA got off to a smooth start, free of the unscripted moments that neither exposed conflicts did not give leaders the chance to offer the counter-view.

Framed against carefully curated backdrops mostly highlighting country flags and sometimes a light touch of ornate interiors or soft focus, world leaders re-purposed their pet UNGA pitch while embracing the new format. Xi Jinping appeared in front of a painting of the Great Wall of China in the backdrop while Australia went with a live shot of the Sydney Opera House.

The UNGA high-level week kicked off less than 24 hours after a new flashpoint erupted between the US and the UN over Iran sanctions.

US President Donald Trump was first on the speaker list for Monday but stayed away, in a snub to the United Nations which stands as a metaphor for multilateralism in the heart of Trump`s home ground New York City.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the United Nations will not support sanctions on Iran based on the United States` demands until he gets green light from the Security Council.

 The Trump administration has declared repeatedly since Saturday that all UN sanctions against Iran have been restored, a move that will undoubtedly stir controversy during the UN`s annual high-level meetings this week.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar this week; check full forecast

Eris vs BA 2.86: Which new Covid variant is more dangerous?

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre brings ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation’, check ticket prices, dates

Chandrayaan-3: Meet Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, UP man playing crucial role in ISRO moon mission

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film Thalaivii not winning anything at 69th National Film Awards

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE