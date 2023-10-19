Headlines

PM Modi to inaugurate 37th National Games in Goa on October 26; details

Goa CM informed that these games are based on the theme of 'One Nation, One Spirit'.

ANI

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 37th National Games here in Panaji on October 26, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

CM Sawant informed that PM Modi will come to Goa on October 26.

"I welcome all the athletes coming to Goa. PM Modi will be inaugurating the National Games here on October 26..." CM Sawant told ANI on Thursday.

The CM further informed that these games are based on the theme of 'One Nation, One Spirit'.

CM unofficially inaugurated its first sport- Badminton today at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium and later played the game.

Goa sports minister Govind Gaude and other MLAs were also present.

He further said they will be celebrating the sports culture in Culture from today to November 9.

"National Games are starting today...Goa is ready to welcome the athletes. 43 sporting disciplines will be held in these games," CM Sawant added.

For the first time in its history, Goa is poised to play host to the largest-ever National Games.

This prestigious event promises to be a spectacular showcase of athletic excellence, camaraderie, and a platform for the debut of several exciting sports. The previous edition of the National Games, hosted in Gujarat, featured 36 disciplines, while Kerala's 2015 edition included 33.

The Olympic-style multisport event, featuring participation from 28 states and 8 union territories, is scheduled to take place from October 26th to November 9th. The event will span across multiple venues throughout the state. Cycling and golf are slated to be held in Delhi.

Athletes from India's several States and Union Territories compete for medals at the National Games, a multi-sport event with Olympic-style roots. The current National Games feature over 7,000 competitors competing in over 30 sports, including non-Olympic ones.

The 37th National Games will mark the debut of several new sports disciplines on the medal stage, including beach football, roll ball, golf, sepaktakraw, sqay martial arts, kalleripattu, and pencak silat.

Additionally, yachting and taekwondo are making a triumphant return to the Games after their exclusion during the last edition. Moreover, to celebrate tradition, the sports of lagori and gatka have been included as demonstration sports, adding a unique and cultural dimension to the event.

In the past, the National Games have witnessed the participation of numerous prominent Indian athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza, Mirabai Chanu, Sajan Prakash, Manu Bhaker, and many others. 

