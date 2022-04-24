PM Modi's J&K visit: First event after scrapping of Article 370, 10 points

Picture Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir today, April 24, to lay the foundation stone for developmental projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore. He will be participating in the National Panchayati Raj Day event, and will also inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative in J&K today. The Prime Minister will visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district.

Just a few hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally scheduled in the Union Territory on Sunday. The blast was reported by local villagers and reportedly took place in an open field. The location of the suspected blast was Laliana village in the Jammu district today, which is just 12 kilometres from the venue of PM Modi’s rally in Jammu today.

- The police have launched an investigation into the matter, and it is speculated that the blast was due to a lightning strike or a meteorite. A crater was also created in the open field in the Laliana village, said Chandan Kohli, senior superintendent of police, Jammu.

PM Modi's J&K visit: All you need to know

- The security in Jammu and Kashmir has been tightened ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the Union Territory, who will be visiting the place for the first time since Article 370 was scrapped and the special status of the UT was revoked.

- In the statement on Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said the government has been focused on bringing about wide-ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace following the ‘constitutional reforms’ of August 2019, a reference to the abrogation of Article 370 and making the erstwhile state into a union territory.

- The projects being inaugurated or whose foundation stones will be laid in this visit will go a long way in facilitating basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region, it said.

- Modi will inaugurate the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore. The 8.45-km-long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hours.

- It is a twin tube tunnel, one for each direction of travel, and the tubes are interconnected by a cross-passage every 500 m for maintenance and emergency evacuation. The tunnel will help establish all-weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir, and bring the two regions closer, the PMO said.

- He will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs. 7,500 crore.

- Among other projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar hydroelectric projects, a 850 MW facility to be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar at a cost of around Rs 5,300 crore, and 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project to be build in on the same river at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore.

- In order to further expand the network of 'Jan Aushadi Kendras' in Jammu and Kashmir, and to make good quality generic medicines at affordable prices available, 100 centres will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. These centres are located in remote corners of the union territory.

- Modi will also inaugurate a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, which will make it the country's first panchayat to become carbon neutral, the PMO said.

- During his visit, he will also hand over 'SVAMITVA' (survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) cards to beneficiaries under the scheme. The cards will give villagers documentary proof of their ownership of properties so that they can use them for financial benefits if required.

- He will also transfer award money to panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories.

The PMO noted that the 'Amrit Sarovar' project is part of the celebration of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

(With inputs from agency)