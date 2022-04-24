PM Modi's J&K visit: First formal event after scrapping of Article 370, preparations in full swing

On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir today and address gram sabhas.
To mark National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and address gram sabhas across the country. The Prime Minister will visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district.
Preparations are underway, and security arrangements have been strengthened ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir today.
He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 20,000 crore.
In the statement on Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said the government has been focused on bringing about wide-ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace following the ‘constitutional reforms’ of August 2019, a reference to the abrogation of Article 370 and making the erstwhile state into a union territory.
Security checks are underway at the venue in Palli village in Samba from where PM Modi will address the panchayats across the nation on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas
In Jammu and Kashmir, a red alert has been issued following the encounter near Sunjwan army camp. Traffic police Jammu has already issued an advisory announcing certain restrictions and route plans for the public to reach the venue.
The projects being inaugurated or whose foundation stones will be laid in this visit will go a long way in facilitating basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region.
Modi will inaugurate the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore. The 8.45-km-long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hours.
It is a twin tube tunnel, one for each direction of travel, and the tubes are interconnected by a cross passage every 500 m for maintenance and emergency evacuation.
He will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs. 7,500 crore.
Among other projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar hydroelectric projects, a 850 MW facility to be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar at a cost of around Rs 5,300 crore, and 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project to be build in on the same river at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore.
PM Modi will also hand over 'SVAMITVA' (survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) cards to beneficiaries under the scheme. The cards will give villagers documentary proof of their ownership of properties so that they can use them for financial benefits if required.
He will also transfer award money to panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories.
The PMO noted that the 'Amrit Sarovar' project is part of the celebration of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
