PM Modi's J&K visit: First formal event after scrapping of Article 370, preparations in full swing

On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir today and address gram sabhas.

To mark National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and address gram sabhas across the country. The Prime Minister will visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district.

Preparations are underway, and security arrangements have been strengthened ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir today.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

In the statement on Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said the government has been focused on bringing about wide-ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace following the ‘constitutional reforms’ of August 2019, a reference to the abrogation of Article 370 and making the erstwhile state into a union territory.