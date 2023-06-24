PM Modi holds talks with Egyptian counterpart, discusses deepening trade ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed deepening trade and economic relations with Egypt in his first meeting with the India Unit, a new group of high-level Egyptian ministers led by his counterpart Mostafa Madbouly.

Seven members of the Egyptian Cabinet, led by Madbouly, were present at the meeting with Modi, the first engagement in Egypt, where he arrived this afternoon after a three-day visit to the US.

At the outset, the Prime Minister thanked Egypt for setting up the dedicated high-level India Unit and appreciated the government's approach.

“Discussions focused on deepening cooperation across a range of areas including trade & investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people to people ties,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Egypt has traditionally been one of India's most important trading partners in the African continent.

The bilateral trade between the two countries was USD 4.55 billion in 2018-19 and declined marginally to USD 4.15 billion in 2020-21 despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

