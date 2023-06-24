Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

PM Modi holds talks with Egyptian counterpart, discusses deepening trade ties

PM Modi discusses deepening trade with Egypt's India Unit; emphasizes key areas of cooperation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:27 PM IST

PM Modi holds talks with Egyptian counterpart, discusses deepening trade ties
PM Modi holds talks with Egyptian counterpart, discusses deepening trade ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed deepening trade and economic relations with Egypt in his first meeting with the India Unit, a new group of high-level Egyptian ministers led by his counterpart Mostafa Madbouly.

Seven members of the Egyptian Cabinet, led by Madbouly, were present at the meeting with Modi, the first engagement in Egypt, where he arrived this afternoon after a three-day visit to the US.
At the outset, the Prime Minister thanked Egypt for setting up the dedicated high-level India Unit and appreciated the government's approach.

“Discussions focused on deepening cooperation across a range of areas including trade & investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people to people ties,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Egypt has traditionally been one of India's most important trading partners in the African continent.

The bilateral trade between the two countries was USD 4.55 billion in 2018-19 and declined marginally to USD 4.15 billion in 2020-21 despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more: No heatwave': IMD predicts rain in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Bihar; list of states to get relief soon

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission: This state hikes DA by 4% for government employees, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.