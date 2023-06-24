'No heatwave': IMD predicts rain in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Bihar; list of states to get relief soon | Photo: ANI

In some states, relief from the oppressively hot weather is expected, according to the most recent advisory from the India Meteorological Department, which was published on June 24. The monsoon is expected to progress in numerous states throughout India during the next two days.

According to the weather agency, conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to move forward over the majority of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the remaining portions of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, as well as some additional areas of Haryana, including Chandigarh and Delhi.

Moreover, some areas of Gujarat, East Rajasthan, and Punjab over the course of the next two days are forecasted to witness the change in weather. As per the bulletin, no heatwave conditions are predicted over the course of the next 5 days in India.

Weather predicted for next 4 days

Extremely Heavy Falls are quite possible over Odisha on June 25 and 26, as well as over Odisha on June 24 and Jharkhand on June 25 and 26. Apart from this, isolated heavy rainfall is also predicted for Gangetic West Bengal on June 24 and 25 as well as for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between June 25 and 28, and Arunachal Pradesh on June 28.

From June 24 through June 28, there will likely be light to moderate rain, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, throughout the western Himalayan area, as well as over the plains of northwest India (apart from west Rajasthan).

And between the 24th and the 28th, isolated severe or very heavy rainfall is extremely possible in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated heavy rainstorms across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Rajasthan from June 25 through 28. Isolated heavy rainstorms over West Uttar Pradesh from June 24 through 26.

East Madhya Pradesh is anticipated to see occasional, extremely heavy rain on June 26 and 27, while West Madhya Pradesh will experience the same on June 27. With the exception of Tamil Nadu, South India will likely have mild to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall throughout the course of the next five days. On June 24 and 27, there is a chance of isolated heavy to very heavy rain in coastal Karnataka, and Kerala & Mahe, respectively.

READ | US to return over 100 stolen Indian antiquities: PM Modi