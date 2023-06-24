US to return over 100 stolen Indian antiquities: PM Modi | Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

At the Ronald Reagan Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a jubilant Indian diaspora and conveyed his gratitude for the American government's decision to give India more than 100 stolen antiquities. On the final day of his first state visit to the US, PM Modi met with members of the Indian culture at the Ronald Reagan Centre on Friday (Local Time).

"I am pleased that the American administration has chosen to return more than 100 stolen Indian antiquities. These antiquities were now available on worldwide markets. I want to thank the American administration for this," said PM Modi. The Prime Minister further said, "These antiquities of Indian-descendant had reached the global market through legal and illegal ways, however, America's decision to give them to India indicated the emotional bond between the two countries."

Under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government is repatriating ancient relics and antiques in an effort to revitalise India's cultural and spiritual history. "Countless valuable treasures, some of which had profound cultural and religious importance, had been taken and transported overseas over the course of centuries. According to a government announcement, the government has taken an initiative to "to bring home Indian artefacts and historic legacy."

A total of 251 antiquities have been returned back to India, of which 238 have been brought home since 2014. During his frequent trips abroad, the Prime Minister raised the issue with world leaders and multilateral agencies. Additionally, in 2022, US officials delivered to India 307 artefacts worth approximately $4 million USD that had been taken by several smaller trafficking networks.

One of the items it is sent back was the marble Arch Parikara, which was worth about USD 85,000. The Arch Parikara initially appeared in images of antiquity in a filthy, before-restoration state. A seller of illegal goods in India emailed Subhash Kapoor hundreds of images, including this one showing ancient artefacts lying in the grass or on the ground. According to the statement, the artwork was smuggled from India into New York in May 2002.

The Arch Parikara was then cleaned by Kapoor and given to the Nathan Rubin - Ida Ladd Family Foundation, who in 2007 gave it to the Yale University Art Gallery. The Office has already given 13 nations 682 antiques worth over USD 84 million in 2022 alone. The Antiquities Trafficking Unit returned approximately 2,200 artefacts worth more than USD 160 million to 22 nations since it was founded.

(With inputs from ANI)