Mumbai Crime Branch records Salman Khan's statement over firing incident outside his residence

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt by studying from borrowed books, he is posted as..

Who is Pavithra Gowda? Failed actress, fashion designer, Kannada star Darshan's 'wife', arrested with him in murder case

Enhancing Sustainability: UX Strategies in Digital Oil and Gas Landscape

Just Corseca by Last Mile Enterprises Ltd Wins 'Best Smart Gadget Brand' Presented by Sara Ali Khan

Remarkable sales for a remarkable real estate platform: Housiey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt by studying from borrowed books, he is posted as..

IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India eye Super 8 berth with win over USA

Who is Pavithra Gowda? Failed actress, fashion designer, Kannada star Darshan's 'wife', arrested with him in murder case

8 symptoms of high cholesterol in hip, thighs

Warning signs on face that indicate impending heart attack

Countries with zero Muslim population

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Who is Pavithra Gowda? Failed actress, fashion designer, Kannada star Darshan's 'wife', arrested with him in murder case

Kartik Aaryan says outsiders don't get extra chances in Bollywood, any film could be last: 'One mistake...' | Exclusive

Amid reports of wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha says her personal life is 'nobody's business': 'I don't...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mumbai Crime Branch records Salman Khan's statement over firing incident outside his residence

The firing incident took place on April 14 outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 05:57 PM IST | Edited by : undefined

Mumbai Crime Branch records Salman Khan's statement over firing incident outside his residence
Salman Khan (Credit: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded actor Salman Khan's statement in the case related to the shooting incident outside his Bandra residence. The police also recorded the statement of Salman's brother and actor Arbaaz Khan on June 4.

The firing incident took place on April 14 outside Salman's residence at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting.

Earlier, police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a key role in motivating the shooters. After receiving weapons delivery in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol provided the shooters with the target's information, instructing them to carry out the firing at the actor's residence.

The planned firing incident was executed as per instructions, during which the shooters received a total of Rs 3 lakh. A few days after the shocking incident, Arbaaz issued a statement on behalf of his family.
In the post, Arbaaz stated that the particular "disturbing" incident has affected the family."

The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," the statement read.

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support," Arbaaz wrote.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bulldozer driver vandalises toll plaza in UP after being asked to pay fee, watch viral video here

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan can still qualify for Super 8s, need to win…

A Crumbling Axis? Syria-Iran Alliance Strained Amid Greater Israeli Strikes

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Mohan Charan Majhi to be new Chief Minister of Odisha, to take oath on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement