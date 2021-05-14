PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM releases 8th installment worth Rs 20,000 cr to 9.5 crore farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eighth installment of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday (May 14) via video-conferencing.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was present on the occasion, said West Bengal has joined the scheme with more than 7 lakh farmers of the state getting the benefit today. This May 14 payouts will be the first installment of PM Kisan for the financial year 2021-22.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government transfers Rs 6,000 a year to small and marginal farmers in their accounts. This financial assistance from the government to farmers comes in three instalments of Rs 2000. Under the scheme, the first instalment of Rs 2000 comes from April 1 to July 31, the second installment comes between August 1 and November 30 and the third installment from December 1 to March 31.

This annual financial support is given to farmers having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. Since its inception in December 2018, the government has given seven installments to these farmers. The Central government's Rs 75,000-crore scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding in the country.

The seventh installment under the scheme was released on December 25, 2020.

Here are the steps to check your PM-KSNY installment:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2 - Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section' on the homepage.

Step 3 - Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Step 4 - Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Step 5 - Then click on the ‘Get data’