Delhi-NCR: Planning Christmas, New Year's Eve party? Prior permission required from DM's office, here's how to get

Meet IIT graduate who earns over Rs 15 lakh every day, working for Rs 600000 crore firm, his salary is…

Parliament security breach: 5th accused held, case under UAPA registered

After Animal's success, Triptii Dimri wants to work with this South superstar

West Bengal: 3 killed, 30 injured as brick kiln chimney collapses on workers

Karan Johar says he has been labelled as 'leading the nepotistic army': 'When Alia Bhatt walked into the room...'

Parliament breach: Police reaches house in Gurugram, where four accused stayed before incident

Bhajan Lal to take oath as Rajasthan CM tomorrow; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend swearing-in ceremony

Strongest Dhoni led CSK Playing XI in IPL history

8 Animals who never sleep

8 most beautiful airports in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

After Animal's success, Triptii Dimri wants to work with this South superstar

Karan Johar says he has been labelled as 'leading the nepotistic army': 'When Alia Bhatt walked into the room...'

Sanjana Sanghi says she finds box office pressure maddening: 'It takes away the power of the film' | Exclusive

India

Parliament security breach: 5th accused held, case under UAPA registered

The police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

The fifth suspect in the massive security breach of the Lok Sabha, Vishal Sharma, on Wednesday was apprehended from Gurugram while the sixth one is still on the run. Vishal Sharma had given shelter to the four who hatched the plan.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

The police said the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident. The sixth suspect is still on the run.

The officials said the case has been registered under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and UAPA sections 16 and 18 at the Parliament Street police station.

(With PTI inputs)

