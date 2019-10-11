Over Rs 4 crore found as I-T raids continue at premises of Karnataka's ex-Deputy CM G Parameshwara

A total of Rs 4.52 crore have been recovered in the Income Tax raids conducted at around 30 premises of former Deputy CM of Karnataka G Parameshwara, says Director General of Income Tax, Patanjali.

On Friday also, Income tax sleuths continued raids at locations linked to Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

The IT department today conducted a raid at premises of Siddhartha Medical College. The institution is run by a trust related to Parameshwara.

Karnataka: The Income Tax raids are continuing today at the premises of Siddhartha Medical College, in Bengaluru, which is run by a trust related to Congress leader and former Deputy CM G Parameshwara. https://t.co/aYFKERVbQI — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019

According to the Income Tax department sources, irregularities have been found in the Medical College.

The Income Tax officials also raided the house of Parameshwara's brother's son, Anand.

Bengaluru: Income Tax dept's raids are underway at the house of Anand - son of Congress leader and former Deputy CM G Parameshwara's brother. Raids are also being done at premises of Siddhartha Medical College. The College is run by a trust related to G Parameshwara. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/dczfH6cJ2G — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019

On Thursday the Income Tax department conducted raids at several locations linked to Parameshwara.

(With inputs from ANI)