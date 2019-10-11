Trending#

Over Rs 4 crore found as I-T raids continue at premises of Karnataka's ex-Deputy CM G Parameshwara

On Friday also, Income tax sleuths continued raids at locations linked to Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.


Ex-Deputy CM of Karnataka G Parameshwara

Photo: ANI

Updated: Oct 11, 2019, 11:15 AM IST

A total of Rs 4.52 crore have been recovered in the Income Tax raids conducted at around 30 premises of former Deputy CM of Karnataka G Parameshwara, says Director General of Income Tax, Patanjali. 

On Friday also, Income tax sleuths continued raids at locations linked to Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

The IT department today conducted a raid at premises of Siddhartha Medical College. The institution is run by a trust related to Parameshwara.

According to the Income Tax department sources, irregularities have been found in the Medical College.

The Income Tax officials also raided the house of Parameshwara's brother's son, Anand.

On Thursday the Income Tax department conducted raids at several locations linked to Parameshwara.

(With inputs from ANI)

