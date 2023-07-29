Headlines

Double iSmart: Sanjay Dutt's first look as 'Big Bull' in Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh film impresses fans

Billionaire Anil Agarwal eyes made-in-India chip in 2.5 years, US giant makes $400 million move

Eye flu: How to identify which kind of conjunctivitis you have? Know types and treatment

Sana Makbul opens up on battling autoimmune hepatitis: 'Lost work, woke up with puffy face, gained weight...'

Opposition's INDIA alliance MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AI in news business: Essel Group CTO analyses threats and possibilities | Digipub World 2023

Double iSmart: Sanjay Dutt's first look as 'Big Bull' in Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh film impresses fans

DNA: What does the US Know About UFOs and Aliens?

Health benefits of garlic

AI imagines Honey Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, other rappers as Indian monks

Heart health: 7 spices that control cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

AI in news business: Essel Group CTO analyses threats and possibilities | Digipub World 2023

DNA: What does the US Know About UFOs and Aliens?

DNA test of Pakistan's university

Double iSmart: Sanjay Dutt's first look as 'Big Bull' in Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh film impresses fans

Sana Makbul opens up on battling autoimmune hepatitis: 'Lost work, woke up with puffy face, gained weight...'

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

HomeIndia

India

Opposition's INDIA alliance MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur today

The delegation will also meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday morning.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA are slated to arrive here on Saturday for a two-day visit to Manipur to assess the current state of affairs in the ethnic strife-hit state.

The delegation, which includes Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, will make recommendations to the government and Parliament for a solution to Manipur's problems, based on their observations.

Ahead of the visit, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi called for an inquiry under a retired Supreme Court judge into the violence in Manipur.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, Congress MP and whip in Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain said the MPs from 16 parties would visit affected areas and people both in the valley and the hills.

They would also visit two relief camps in both places to assess the situation.

The delegation will also meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday morning.

The team of the opposition MPs has sought the use of helicopters locally from the state government to visit Churachandpur, where fresh violence has taken place.

Besides Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi, the delegation will include TMC's Sushmita Dev, JMM's Mahua Maji, DMK's Kanimozhi, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD, N K Premachandran of RSP, JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Aneel Prasad Hegde (JD-U), CPI's P Sandosh Kumar and CPI(M)'s A A Rahim among others.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD issues red, yellow alerts till July 29 in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana, check forecast

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, others; details inside

Manipur violence: Why Opposition-led INDIA alliance MPs donned black clothes in Parliament session

RARKPK Twitter review: Viewers call Ranveer 'scene-stealer', Alia 'breathtakingly beautiful' in 'perfect family film'

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Indian Air Force has announced exams dates, admit card to be out on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE