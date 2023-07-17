Oppenheimer’s India connect: Father of atomic bomb got ‘Top Secret’ letter from Jawaharlal Nehru, know why

Christopher Nolan’s new movie Oppenheimer is set to be released in the theatres this week, and the scientist’s strong connection to India is now in debate.

Christopher Nolan’s latest drama film ‘Oppenheimer’ is set to release worldwide on July 21, 2023, expected to make a major splash in the box office in India. However, the scientist also had a deep connection with India, which is not something many people know about.

Nolan’s movie is made around the life and works of scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, who uttered the famous words from the Bhagavad Gita, “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds” when he successfully tested the atomic bombs.

However, Oppenheimer’s connection to India is stronger than just the Gita. While the father of the atomic bomb was often inspired by the Hindu holy book in his life, he also was fluent in Sanskrit and also has an unexplored link to former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a recently-released 723-page biography of Homi Bhabha, authored by Bakhtiar K Dadabhoy, it has been revealed that PM Nehru had actually invited Robert Oppenheimer to India, offering him to visit the country and even immigrate after the successful testing of the atomic bomb.

Robert Oppenheimer had lost his security clearance in the United States back in 1954 on the allegations of being disloyal to the country, after which Jawaharlal Nehru had reportedly written a ‘Top Secret’ letter to the theoretical physicist.

Bhabha, who was a renowned Indian physicist at the time, was close with Oppenheimer and the two often used to dine together, creating a strong connection to India for the American scientist.

When Nehru offered the father of the atomic bomb immigration option to India, Oppenheimer had no choice but to decline, according to Bhabha’s biography, since it would only increase suspicion against him and the permission for the same would be refused.

Oppenheimer was accused of trying to delay the naming of Soviet agents who were considered enemies of the state and opposing to build a hydrogen bomb.

