Hollywood

hollywood

Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

American nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War 2, learned Sanskrit. Actor Cillian also referred to Indian sacred text for a deeper understanding of his character.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

Actor Cillian Murphy, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biopic, Oppenheimer, has shared that in order to prepare for the titular character and to get into its mindspace, he read Bhagavad Gita, the foundational text of Hinduism. 

American nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War 2, and is often credited as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in the Manhattan Project, learned Sanskrit at Berkley. 

"I have become death, the destroyer of worlds" is the most repeated quote of Oppenheimer. He borrowed it from Geeta. Talking about the same, Cillian Murphy said: "I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation for the film. I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text. Very inspiring. It was a consolation to him. He kind of needed it. It provided a lot of consolation to him all his life."

Talking to Wired magazine, Christopher Nolan revealed that the movie, Oppenheimer, will focus on the invention that changed the course of human history forever. When Christopher Nolan was questioned about AI, the filmmaker compared it to the likes of the atomic bomb in the contemporary world. 

Christopher Nolan compared AI and the atomic bomb by saying, “I think the relationship is an interesting one. It’s not the same. But it’s the best analogy — which is why I used it in Tenet, for the dangers of unthinkingly unleashing a new technology on the world. It's a cautionary tale. There are lessons to be learned from it.” He further mentioned that the atomic bomb was definitely an invention that managed to endanger the entire world.

Oppenheimer is directed by legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who is known for films like Memento, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Tenet and Dunkirk. The film is set to release in India by PVR INOX on July 21, 2023.

