Online appointment for precaution dose begins on CoWIN: Know details, registration process HERE

The online appointment for the precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine for frontline workers, healthcare workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities started on Saturday night. All people belonging to this category of beneficiaries can book their appointment on the CoWIN portal.

As tweeted by Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM) - Vikas Sheel, “the feature for online appointments for precaution dose for HCWs/FLWs and Citizens (60+) is now live on Co-WIN. To book an appointment, please visit “http://cowin.gov.in”.

The process of administering the third dose to the eligible population will be started from January 10. As earlier informed by the Health Ministry, all eligible people can directly take appointments online or walk-in. There is no need for new registration to get the booster dose.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul had also notified that precautionary Covid-19 vaccine will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. “Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who have received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield”, he added.

In order to ease the vaccination process, the personnel to be deployed for election duty in the poll-bound states will also be counted in the category of frontline workers. The news was confirmed by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to states and UTs.

According to the guidelines released by the Ministry, the eligibility of beneficiaries for the precautionary dose of Covid-19 will be decided on the basis of the date of administration of the second dose as per the Co-WIN system. The beneficiary must have completed nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

All eligible beneficiaries will receive a reminder message from CoWIN. The dose will also be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates.

Meanwhile, over two crore first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to children in the 15-18 age group. As stated by the Union Health Ministry, this has taken the total doses administered to over 151 crores on Saturday.