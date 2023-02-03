Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

On Camera: Fierce fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai, firefighting op underway

Firefighters have been putting out the fire since they rushed to the scene.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

On Camera: Fierce fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai, firefighting op underway
On Camera: Fierce fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai, firefighting op underway (Photo: ANI)

On Friday, a massive fire started at the Turbhe dump in Navi Mumbai. Firefighters have been putting out the fire since they rushed to the scene. There have been no reported casualties as of yet.

The video of the whole incident was shared by ANI on Twitter. 

 

READ | Jammu and Kashmir: CBI searches 37 locations in over finance recruitment scams

(With inputs from ANI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to LIC and SBI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.