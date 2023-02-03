On Camera: Fierce fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai, firefighting op underway (Photo: ANI)

On Friday, a massive fire started at the Turbhe dump in Navi Mumbai. Firefighters have been putting out the fire since they rushed to the scene. There have been no reported casualties as of yet.

The video of the whole incident was shared by ANI on Twitter.

#WATCH | Massive fire at Turbhe dumping yard in Navi Mumbai; Fire fighting operation underway pic.twitter.com/EHXIbrPiUJ — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

(With inputs from ANI)