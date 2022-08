File photo

The Supreme Court has directed that all cases filed against Nupur Sharma across the country for her comments about the Prophet Mohammed will be transferred to Delhi.

The apex court said till the probe is completed, protection from arrest to Nupur Sharma shall continue in all pending and future FIRs.

