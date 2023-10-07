Noida: State-of-art Meditech Park being developed on 350 acres near Jewar Airport

State-of-the-art pharma park is being developed on 2,000 acres in Lalitpur for the manufacturing of bulk drugs, starting material, and active pharmaceuticals

The Uttar Pradesh Government is working on a war footing to develop a pharmaceutical park at Lalitpur, a state-of-the-art Meditech Park near Jewar Airport, and a Biotech Park in Pilibhit as part of its mission to make the state a hub in the field of pharma and biotechnology.

According to a statement of the chief minister's office, during a meeting of the advisory-cum-monitoring committee held at the Biotech Park, experts from the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors discussed the state's new Pharma Policy-2023. It further said that hundreds of entrepreneurs have expressed their desire to invest in the parks.

The experts were also informed about the various initiatives that CM Yogi is taking towards making UP a leading state in the medical field, including developing a state-of-the-art Meditech Park in the medical equipment area on 350 acres near Jewar Airport, where more than 100 industries will be set up.

Similarly, a state-of-the-art pharma park is being developed on 2,000 acres in Lalitpur for the manufacturing of bulk drugs, starting material, and active pharmaceuticals, the statement added. The park will make the country self-reliant in terms of medical equipment, which is largely imported from other countries.

India will also be able to export equipment and medicines to other countries with the setting up of the park. It is noteworthy that India is known for its low-cost and high-quality medicines. Notably, India exports medicines to about 200 countries. According to the statement, the Yogi government is preparing a plan to build a state-of-the-art biotech park in Pilibhit. The park will enable the country to reduce the import of fermentation-based goods.

In the meeting, it was agreed to establish a wing in the Biotech Park for the development, skill development, and incubation of the Biotech Technology Institute.

Around 400 pharmacy and biotechnology institute students will get employment and self-employment assistance at the institute. Along with this, scientists will brainstorm on developing new technologies to strengthen the state.