Noida: Chinese loan app's sextortion racket busted, used to threaten customers with sexually explicit photos

The Noida Police's cyber cell has arrested 12 people for running a sextortion racket in the garb of a Chinese lending application. The police said they duped several people and mentally and sexually harassed them. Their modus operandi was shocking.

According to the police, the accused, using the application, will disburse loans of Rs 3,000-4,000 to the masses and then would hack into their phones. They will later demand 10 to 20 times the loan amount in return, threatening to leak their morphed images if they didn't do as told.

The accused have been identified as Punit Tuli, Mohd Afzal, Jitendra, Neeraj Lal, Shivam, Azeem, Aakash Srivastava, Sumit, Arun Singh, Siddharth Ojha, Rajnessh Jha, and Bharat, IANS reported.

After gaining the customers' trust, these people will hack into their contact list, photos and videos and in a bid to extort money, threatened to release sexually explicit photos.

They had set up a call centre at Noida Sector 63 for this purpose.

In the raid, the police recovered three dozen computers, 15 laptops and 135 SIM cards. They also found Rs 1.5 lakh.

Further investigation is on, reported the agency.