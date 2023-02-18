Nikki Yadav murder: 5 chilling similarities between Shraddha Walkar case and Delhi Najafgarh case

A 23-year-old woman named Nikki Yadav was murdered earlier this month, allegedly by her boyfriend and live-in partner Sahil Gehlot. According to the police, Sahil had murdered Nikki in the middle of an argument regarding marriage plans.

Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gehlot had been in a relationship for several years and were also living together. Now, reports suggest that the two had gotten married in 2020 without informing their families, while Sahil had gotten married to another girl on the day of the crime.

Sahil Gehlot had allegedly strangled Nikki Yadav to death and then stored her body in a fridge, which is eerily similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, where prime accused Aaftab Poonawala murdered his live-in partner in a similar fashion.

5 chilling similarities between Shraddha Walkar and Nikki Yadav’s murder

Both Shraddha Walkar and Nikki Yadav were strangled to death. While Aaftab had strangled Shraddha Walkar with his hands, Nikki Yadav was strangled by Sahil Gehlot with a data cord in his car.

Shraddha Walkar’s body parts, after being chopped up by Aaftab, were stored inside a fridge till they were disposed of. Similarly, Sahil Gehlot had stored the body of Nikki Yadav inside the freezer of his dhaba after her death.

Both Shraddha Walkar and Nikki Yadav were in a relationship with their alleged killers. In fact, both of the victims were living with their boyfriends before their murders.

Questions of infidelity and cheating have been raised on Shraddha’s alleged killer Aaftab, while Nikki Yadav’s alleged murderer Sahil Gehlot had also been cheating on her, and had gotten married to another girl the day of her death.

Both women were killed while they were in the middle of an argument with their live-in partners. It is speculated that both couples were arguing about their future marriage prospects after which Shraddha and Nikki were killed.

Nikki Yadav was killed on the night of February 9, allegedly by Sahil Gehlot. The body of the victim girl was discovered days later, and several family members of Gehlot, including his father, have been arrested in the case.

