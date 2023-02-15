Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Nikki Yadav murder: Why was Delhi woman killed by live-in boyfriend Sahil Gehlot? Know gory details

A 23-year-old woman called Nikki Yadav was strangled to death by her live-in boyfriend named Sahil Gehlot, with the shocking details of the crime now being uncovered.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Nikki Yadav murder: Why was Delhi woman killed by live-in boyfriend Sahil Gehlot? Know gory details
Nikki Yadav with murder accused Sahil Gehlot (Photo - Twitter)

In yet another shocking murder in Delhi, a 23-year-old woman named Nikki Yadav was brutally killed, allegedly by her live-in boyfriend Sahil Gehlot. The details of the shocking murder came forward and Gehlot was arrested by the Delhi Police from Najafgarh.

The body of the woman was found inside the freezer of the dhaba owned by Gehlot after he allegedly strangled her to death. It was reported that Nikki and Sahil were in a relationship, and the man had murdered her in a fit of rage.

In an incident that is eerily similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Sahil Gehlot murdered his live-in partner after a tussle, strangling her to death and then storing her body inside the freezer of his dhaba for 2-3 days after her death.

Why was Nikki Yadav killed by her boyfriend?

Nikki Yadav, a 23-year-old woman from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area, had been living with her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot for several months. The two had met when Nikki was preparing for an entrance exam, and soon sparked a romantic relationship.

Nikki Yadav had gotten to know that Sahil Gehlot is planning to get engaged to another woman, while the couple previously had plans to get married. Nikki decided to confront the accused and went to meet him, after which they got into an argument.

Sahil and Nikki had plans to get married but his parents were against the union, which is why he decided to marry another woman. When an argument between the two broke out, Sahil strangled Nikki with a data cable till she died.

Sahil then put Nikki’s body in his Verna car and drove for around 40 km with her in the passenger seat.

Nikki’s body was then hidden in the freezer of the dhaba owned by Sahil Gehlot’s family. Her body was reportedly kept there for 2-3 days. Nikki’s parents filed a missing person report with the Delhi Police, after which an investigation was launched, leading to the discovery of the body.

This case has many similarities to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, where Aaftab Poonawala killed his live-in partner in a fit of rage and then stashed her body parts in his freezer.

READ | Nikki Yadav murder: Who is Sahil Gehlot, Delhi man who killed GF with data cable and married hours later? Goa link out

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius person can spot the hidden word in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.