Delhi weather forecast: When will cold wave end in Delhi NCR? Check latest IMD update

Minimum temperatures have fallen “markedly” below normal over many regions in the north and central parts of India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

Photo: ANI

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, the metropolises of the national capital region are shivering amid an  intense cold wave. Minimum temperatures have fallen “markedly” below normal over many regions in the north and central parts of India, IMD said. Minimum temperatures in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, parts of Haryana and Rajasthan were in the range of 3-7 degrees Celsius, dipping as low as 0 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Delhi logged its coldest day of the season so far, recording a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius. This was five notches below the average temperature, as per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the latest IMD forecast, the cold wave conditions are likely to continue for the next two days in Delhi NCR region and several other states in North India. Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan will see cold to severe cold wave conditions on Sunday (January 8). Cold wave conditions will continue over Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

IMD has also predicted cold wave conditions during the next two to three days over UP, MP, and isolated areas in Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra’s Vidarbha.

However, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by around 2 degrees Celsius in many parts of NW India after the next two days. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted that minimum temperatures will fall in MP by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

