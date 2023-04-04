Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 to begin operations this month, check stations, route, fare, opening date

File Photo/Representative Photo

The City and Industrial Development Corporation's (CIDCO), ongoing work on the last stations would allow the Navi Mumbai Metro (NMM) Rail Corridor Line No 1 from Belapur to start operations by end of this month, April 2023. CIDCO has made a provision of Rs 777 crores for Metro service in the budget for the financial year 2023-24. The work of Navi Mumbai Metro started 12 years ago. The work of the first phase between Pendhar and Belapur had started, but it got delayed due to various reasons. CIDCO later appointed MahaMetro to complete and operate this work.

NMM Line 1's initial phase will span an 11.1-km section between Belapur and Pendhar. Line 1 will also have two traction substations at Panchanand and Kharghar and a car depot for maintenance at Taloja.

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Ticket Price

CIDCO MD Sanjay Mukherjee said that while traveling in Navi Mumbai Metro-1, the fare for 2 km will be Rs 10, while the fare for 2 to 4 km will be Rs 15, for 4 to 6 km it will be Rs 20, for 6 25 for 8 km, Rs 30 for 8 to 10 km and Rs 40 for more than 10 km.

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Stations

Belapur

Central Park

Panchnand

Pendhar Terminal

Petha Pada

Science Park

Sector-7 Belapur

Sector-11 Kharghar

Sector-14 Kharghar

Sector-34 Kharghar

Utsav Chowk

Sanjay Mukherjee, vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO, also spoke about project completion and said, "The section between station 7 (Central Park) to station 11 (Pendhar), spanning 5.14 km, has reached the commissioning stage. Works on stations 1 to 6 are progressing at full pace and we are expecting them to be completed soon."