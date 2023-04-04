Search icon
Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 to begin operations this month, check stations, route, fare, opening date

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1's initial phase will span an 11.1-km section between Belapur and Pendhar. Line 1 will also have two traction substations at Panchanand and Kharghar and a car depot for maintenance at Taloja.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

File Photo/Representative Photo

The City and Industrial Development Corporation's (CIDCO), ongoing work on the last stations would allow the Navi Mumbai Metro (NMM) Rail Corridor Line No 1 from Belapur to start operations by end of this month, April 2023. CIDCO has made a provision of Rs 777 crores for Metro service in the budget for the financial year 2023-24. The work of Navi Mumbai Metro started 12 years ago. The work of the first phase between Pendhar and Belapur had started, but it got delayed due to various reasons. CIDCO later appointed MahaMetro to complete and operate this work.

NMM Line 1's initial phase will span an 11.1-km section between Belapur and Pendhar. Line 1 will also have two traction substations at Panchanand and Kharghar and a car depot for maintenance at Taloja.

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Ticket Price 

CIDCO MD Sanjay Mukherjee said that while traveling in Navi Mumbai Metro-1, the fare for 2 km will be Rs 10, while the fare for 2 to 4 km will be Rs 15, for 4 to 6 km it will be Rs 20, for 6 25 for 8 km, Rs 30 for 8 to 10 km and Rs 40 for more than 10 km.

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 Stations 

Belapur
Central Park
Panchnand
Pendhar Terminal
Petha Pada
Science Park
Sector-7 Belapur
Sector-11 Kharghar
Sector-14 Kharghar
Sector-34 Kharghar
Utsav Chowk

Sanjay Mukherjee, vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO, also spoke about project completion and said, "The section between station 7 (Central Park) to station 11 (Pendhar), spanning 5.14 km, has reached the commissioning stage. Works on stations 1 to 6 are progressing at full pace and we are expecting them to be completed soon."

