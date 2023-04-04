Search icon
IPL 2023: Look at points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after MS Dhoni's CSK beat KL Rahul's LSG at Chepauk

With the win over LSG, MS Dhoni's CSK has now occupied the sixth spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Former winners Rajasthan Royals have retained the top spot in the current IPL 2023 standings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

It was a day that fans of Chennai Super Kings eagerly awaited in IPL 2023, the grand homecoming of MS Dhoni & Co to Chepauk after 4 years. In front of a packed home crowd wearing yellow, CSK didn`t disappoint as they emerged victorious by 12 runs in a run-fest against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday night.

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had an impressive win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match No 6. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway shared a blistering 110-run opening stand while Ambati Rayudu and captain MS Dhoni, along with Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube, propelled CSK to reach 217/7.

With the win over LSG, MS Dhoni's CSK has now occupied the sixth spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Former winners Rajasthan Royals have retained the top spot in the current IPL 2023 standings. KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants are placed third while Fad Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have secured the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

IPL 2023 Points Table after CSK's win over LSG 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) 
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List 

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad 
LSG's Kyle Mayers 
MI's Tilak Varma
RCB's Virat Kohli 
RCB's Faf Du Plessis

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List 

LSG's Mark Wood
LSG's Ravi Bishnoi
RR's Yuzvendra Chahal 
CSK's Moeen Ali
PBKS' Arshdeep Singh.

