Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura election results 2023: BJP’s slam dunk in two states, NPP’s landslide victory

The counting of votes in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland displayed a clear majority for the Bhartiya Janta Party, with the BJP making a slam dunk in all three states. BJP is expected to form the government in all three states, individually and in an alliance.

With the declaration of results for the Tripura Assembly polls on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 per cent. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats.

Meanwhile, in Nagaland, the BJP is set to retain power and Nagaland political stalwart and its longest serving chief minister Neiphiu Rio is set to assume office as chief minister for a fifth consecutive term after a convincing win for his party and its ally, the BJP.

While the National People’s Party (NPP) retained its power in Meghalaya with a landslide victory, it was recently revealed that the BJP is set to form an alliance in the state with NPP, leading to a major win in the three northeastern states and maintaining its stronghold in the country.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya emerged as the single-largest party in the state on Thursday, clinching 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27, the Election Commission said.

However, it fell short of gaining a majority in the 60-member assembly, even as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma sought the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in forming the new government.

The double-engine government of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is expected to make waves in the northeast after coming in power in four out of the seven sisters in the northeast.

(With inputs from agencies)

