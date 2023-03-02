Highlights | Northeast Assembly Elections Result 2023: BJP alliance emerges victorious in all three states

India
Northeast Assembly Election Result 2023 Highlights: The saffron party and its coalition have conquered control of the three north Indian states' administration, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.
Northeast Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: As a result of capturing majorities in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, the BJP alliance has triumphed. The saffron party and its coalition have conquered control of the three north Indian states' administration.
In Tripura, the Bhartiya Janta Party won 32 of the total 60 seats, becoming the first party to sweep the election. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the BJP forged an alliance in Nagaland after the NDPP won 25 seats and the BJP secured 12 of them.
Neiphiu Rio, a political leader and Nagaland's longest-serving chief minister, is expected to take office as chief minister for a fifth consecutive term following a resounding victory for his party and its ally, the BJP, according to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
In the 60-member Nagaland assembly, the two parties hold a total of 37 seats. In Meghalaya, the BJP won two seats out of the 59 assembly seats, 24 of which were won by the National People's Party (NPP). Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, thanked the citizens of his state for backing the NPP.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has joined Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking for his support and blessings in establishing a coalition government because his National People's Party (NPP) who secured 26 seats in the 60-seat Meghalaya assembly.
Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya Assembly Elections Result 2023 Highlights
Total number of seats won by each party
Total seats secured by each party
Chief Minister Manik Saha, who emerged victorious from the Town Bardowali Assembly seat, claimed that the BJP's success in Tripura was in line with expectations and that the saffron party-led administration will keep striving for the state's growth in all sectors.
HM Amit Shah, CM Shivraj Chouhan and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh wish PM Modi, and CM Rio for a massive win in the state.
ना— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 2, 2023
I thank the people of Nagaland from the bottom of my heart for choosing peace and progress by re-electing the PM Modi-led NDA back in power.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 2, 2023
The duo of PM @narendramodi and CM @Neiphiu_Rio will continue to advance peace & development in the state and fulfil people’s aspirations.
Prestone Tynsong, the deputy chief minister of Meghalaya, stated on Thursday that a single candidate was more significant than a party in the hill state. Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya and the leader of the NPP, expressed gratitude to the state's residents for supporting his party in the election.
As the BJP appeared poised to retain power in Tripura on its own, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to address party members and supporters. According to official sources, Modi will likely receive congratulations for the victory at a gathering of senior party leaders at the party's headquarters.
Temjen Imna Along, the leader of the BJP in Nagaland, gained ground in Alongtaki, one of the important seats in the state assembly, after falling behind in earlier rounds of counting for the Nagaland Assembly. The minister, who is well-known for his humorous social media messages, sent his Twitter followers a "filmy" update.
हार कर जीतने वाले को .............. कहते हैं! pic.twitter.com/nMKqRaKNOM— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 2, 2023
"We had said earlier also that BJP will once again form the government with the majority and the results so far are showing that we are forming the government. I thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and all party workers," says Tripura CM Manik Saha.
Hekani Jakhalu of the NDPP is declared the winner and is the first woman to ever serve in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. She received a prize from Dimapur. Of the 183 candidates that ran for the Nagaland assembly, the lawyer and activist, 48, was one of four women. Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party was beaten by Ms Jakhalu.
“We were expecting more seats and will do a post-election analysis as to why it didn't happen. I'm going to collect the (winning) certificate. The date for the swearing-in ceremony will be decided after consultation with the central leadership,” said Tripura CM Manik Saha.
On the day of the vote count, Meghalaya's current chief minister Conrad Sangma visits the burial of his father and former CM PA Sangma in Tura with his mother Soradini K Sangma, brother James Sangma, and sister Agatha K Sangma.
#WATCH | Meghalaya's incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, along with his mother Soradini K Sangma, brother James Sangma and sister Agatha K Sangma, visits the grave of his father & former CM, PA Sangma in Tura on the day of counting of votes. pic.twitter.com/YroEdv8nhJ— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
BJP = 6
Congress = 6
NPP = 27
TMC = 9
OTH = 11
(Also Read: Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Check winners of NPP, BJP and others, constituency-wise list here)
"We performed puja at the party office today and took blessings of Mata Tripureshwari. BJP will return to power in Tripura. We will get a majority," says Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee ahead of counting of votes for #TripuraAssemblyElections2023.
Following the passing of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh, who passed away from cardiac arrest on February 20, voting in the Sohiong constituency was postponed to a later time. The rescheduled date for voting has not yet been made public by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Vote counting to begin at 8 am in 59 centres
According to election officials in Nagaland, there will be 59 sites across the 16 district offices where the votes will be tallied. The Central Armed Police Force will be involved in the three-tiered security measures for the counting (CAPF). As a precaution, prohibitory measures under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been issued in and around all of the counting centres' sites.
The 13 Meghalayan counting centres now have increased security according to the Election Commission. The state has taken many security precautions, and all strong rooms for electronic voting machines have up to three layers of defence.
Meghalaya assembly elections 2023 results: Over 500 micro observers will also assist the Counting Observers at each table, in addition to the 27 counting observers that the Election Commission has deployed. A Counting Observer and four Counting Assistants will be present at each table.
Four districts in Nagaland are scheduled to hold new elections today, with just one day left until the results of the March 2 election are tallied. On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the State to hold new elections in the Nagaland districts of Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon, and Noklak.
Tripura Assembly elections 2023 results: According to a senior police officer, the authorities have increased security around the interstate borders with Assam and Mizoram as well as the 856 km long India-Bangladesh border with Tripura on the instructions of the Election Commission.
13 counting centres have been put up by the Indian Election Commission in preparation for the March 2 assembly elections in Meghalaya, and suitable security arrangements have been implemented throughout the state. All EVM strong rooms now have up to three layers of protection in place, which has increased security.