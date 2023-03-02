Highlights | Northeast Assembly Elections Result 2023: BJP alliance emerges victorious in all three states

Northeast Assembly Election Result 2023 Highlights: The saffron party and its coalition have conquered control of the three north Indian states' administration, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

In Tripura, the Bhartiya Janta Party won 32 of the total 60 seats, becoming the first party to sweep the election. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the BJP forged an alliance in Nagaland after the NDPP won 25 seats and the BJP secured 12 of them.

Neiphiu Rio, a political leader and Nagaland's longest-serving chief minister, is expected to take office as chief minister for a fifth consecutive term following a resounding victory for his party and its ally, the BJP, according to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the 60-member Nagaland assembly, the two parties hold a total of 37 seats. In Meghalaya, the BJP won two seats out of the 59 assembly seats, 24 of which were won by the National People's Party (NPP). Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, thanked the citizens of his state for backing the NPP.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has joined Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking for his support and blessings in establishing a coalition government because his National People's Party (NPP) who secured 26 seats in the 60-seat Meghalaya assembly.

