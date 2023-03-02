Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Check winners of NPP, BJP and others, constituency-wise list here

Meghalaya Election Results 2023 Full List of Winners

Meghalaya, which held elections on February 27, will elect its new administration today (March 2) as the results are being tallied. All 60 of the northeastern state's assembly segments have started counting votes as of 8 a.m. The election results for Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will be announced today.

The parties will need to secure a majority of 31 seats in the Assembly Election Results 2023 in order to form the Legislative Assembly.

The ruling NPP in Meghalaya was leading in three seats each, while the opposition TMC was ahead in two, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday morning as counting began for the 59 assembly constituencies in the Northeastern state. The GNC and the UDP were also ahead in one seat each, the EC said.

Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 am amid tight security. The votes are being counted at 13 centres. Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

As exit polls predicted a hung assembly, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday night, fuelling speculations of a post-poll tie-up. Sangma's NPP and the BJP ran the last government together as part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) but fought the elections on their own.

Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Check Full List of Winners

In Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, the BJP, North East Democratic Alliance, and NPP are the current majorities. Triangular elections are anticipated in 59 of Nagaland's 60 assembly constituencies. The BJP, which won 12 of the state's 60 seats in 2018, is competing for office in an alliance with the NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party). According to the provisions of the seat-sharing agreement, the NDPP is running for 40 seats and the BJP is standing for 20.

With a high voter turnout of 85.17 percent, Meghalaya held elections for 59 assembly constituencies on February 27. According to the Election Commission, 13 Meghalayan counting centres have increased security. The state has taken many security precautions, and all strong rooms for electronic voting machines have up to three layers of defence.

(with inputs from ANI)