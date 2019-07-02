Mumbai: Stuck in rains? Here are helpline numbers you can contact

Torrential rain pummelled Mumbai today, disrupting rail, road and air services, uprooting trees, swamping homes, and bringing the megapolis and satellite towns to their knees.

Amid heavy downpour causing waterlogging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area, the state government has declared July 2 as a holiday for all the government and private schools.

The Central railway has also suspended the movement of suburban trains, citing safety hazard.

The Railways said the state government and various other agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travelers.

Here are some important helpline numbers you can call at for help if caught in the deluge in Mumbai...

BMC helpline: 1916

Central Railway Control Room: 022-22620173

Western Railway Control Room: 022-23094064

Mumbai, please note these ward control numbers to get in touch with your wards directly for prompt support #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRains #MCGMUpdates pic.twitter.com/eZh59LRfvZ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019

In East Malad, a wall collapsed on hutments due to heavy rains, killing 16 people.

In Kalyan, a portion of a compound wall of a school broke down, killing 3 persons while one has been admitted to the hospital.

In Pune, again, a portion of a compound wall of a college fell down on an adjoining camp of labourers, killing 6 persons.