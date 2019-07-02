Mumbai rains train update Live: Services hampered in Central, Western and Harbour Lines

Amid heavy downpour causing water logging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area, the state government has declared July 2 as a public holiday.

"In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on 2nd July as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens," said BMC CPRO.Earlier the state government has declared July 2 as a holiday for all the government and private schools.

Mumbai's lifeline local trains are also badly affected due to torrential downpour . According to BMC, currently trains are working only in very limited lines in Central, Western and Harbour lines.

So in Western Lines, Borivali to Vasai (up and down) is not operational currently. In Central Lines, CST to Thane (up and down) is not working. In Harbour Lines, CST to Vashi (up and down) is not working currently.

So in effect, Thane and Vashi, two of the important areas in outskirts of Mumbai are currently not accessible by Mumbai local trains, which would be extremely problematic for lakhs of commuters who come to the Maximum City for work.

Central Railway: Due to rains,Central Railway Suburban Services will run in following sections till further notice—CSMT-Bandra on Harbour line,Vashi-Panvel on Harbour line,Thane-Vashi-Panvel on Trans-Harbour line,4th corridor to Kharkopar,Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli on main line.

Maharashtra CM has urged citizens to stay at home in Mumbai unless there is an emergency.