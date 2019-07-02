Pune: 6 dead, 3 injured after wall collapses in Ambegaon

Six persons were killed and three others injured on Tuesday at around 1:15 AM after a portion of a compound wall of Sinhgad College in Ambegaon of Pune collapsed on an adjoining labour camp following incessant rainfall.

The deceased have been identified as Mamta Radhelal Patel (22), Jetulal Patel (50), Radhelal Patel (25), Jitu Chandan Ravte (24), Pralahd Chandan Ravte (30) and one Mrs Patel (45). Of these six, four were labourers from Chattisgarh.

Pune: At least 6 people have lost their lives after a wall of Sinhgad College, Ambegaon collapsed at around 1:15 am today. (Early visuals) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/JYiwbWpQzR — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot after their Control Room 5 received information about 8-10 persons being trapped after a wall collapse near the Ambegaon Police Station at around 1:15 AM.

The rescue operations are currently underway. So far the NDRF team has managed to recover the bodies of the six deceased, of which four are male and two female labourers. All of their identities are being ascertained by the police.

The three injured have been sent for treatment.

In a similar incident in the city three days ago, fifteen persons, including four children had died following a wall collapse on an adjoining shanty of construction workers due to heavy rainfall.