Mumbai Metro: All you need to know about Kalyan Taloja Metro Line 12; to have interchange at Metro Line-5 Thane-Bhiwandi

Mumbai Metro: The Kalyan Taloja Metro Line 12 will be fully elevated.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 01:13 AM IST

Mumbai Metro: APMC Market Kalyan falls on Metro Line 5, Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan. Taloja falls under Navi Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metro is in expansion mode. A lot of new lines are being planned to massively improve connectivity in the Maharashtra capital, known for crippling traffic. Over the next few months, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will begin the construction of the Metro Line 12.

Metro Line 12 will connect Kalyan and Taloja. The work will begin soon. Metro Line 12, also known as the Kalyan-Taloja line, will have interchange at APMC Market Kalyan. 

APMC Market Kalyan falls on Metro Line 5, Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan. Taloja falls under Navi Mumbai.

The Kalyan Taloja Metro Line 12 will be fully elevated. It will have 17 stations and will be 20.07 kilometers long.

The project cost will be Rs 5494 crore. The project is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The completion deadline is October 2025.

The expected ridership by 2031 will be 1.92 lakh.

