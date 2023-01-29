Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan to open for public from January 31, check ticket price, online booking process (Photo: Rashtrapati Bhavan)

Amrit Udyan online booking: Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Garden has been renamed Amrit Udyan. The iconic garden is all set to open for the public from January 31 as President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday inaugurated Udyan Utsav-2023, the opening of the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens.

The gardens are open to the public once a year. This year, it will remain open for visitors from January 31 to March 26 between 10 am and 4 pm. However, it will remain closed on all Mondays and on March 1 and 2 (G20 meetings) and March 8 (Holi).

Among other things, visitors will be able to see specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties which are expected to bloom in phases. This time, the gardens -- Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden -- will be open to the public for about two months.

Amrit Udyan online booking

You can book slots online at Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website. Direct link HERE. Walk-in visitors can also get entry into the gardens. However, they will have to register themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the self-service kiosk near gate no 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

There is no fee for booking of slots and entry to the Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan during Udyan Utsav. Reservations for a maximum of 30 visitors can be made in a single booking.

It is advisable to book a slot online in advance to avoid the rush and save time. Entry and exit for all visitors will be from gate number 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

For special categories

From March 28 to 31, the gardens will be open for special categories. For farmers on March 28, for differently-abled persons on March 29, for defence, paramilitary forces and police personnel on March 30 and for women, including tribal women's self-help groups, on March 31.

Originally, the garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the term of former presidents Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam.