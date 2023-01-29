Why Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Garden has been renamed Amrit Udyan? Know how to book tickets online

Mughal Garden renamed as Amrit Udyan (Photo - Twitter)

The Mughal Garden, which is a part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan compound, has been one of the most iconic sights across the entire national capital of Delhi. However, it was recently announced that the lush and colorful garden will now be renamed.

Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President, announced on January 28 that the Mughal Garden in Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be renamed Amrit Udyan. The newly-named garden will then be launched by President Droupadi Murmu.

In an official statement, the deputy press secretary said that President Murmu will be reopening the renamed Mughal Garden on January 31, after which the public will be allowed to visit the garden and buy the tickets online.

Why Mughal Garden has been renamed Amrit Udyan?

As announced by the press secretary of the President, the gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be given a common name – Amrit Udyog. The renamed gardens will be opened to the general public on January 31, after it is inaugurated by President Murmu.

The officials announced that the Mughal Garden is being renamed to Amrit Udyog on the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The renaming of the gardens will give them a new identity to it, rather than the previous descriptive identity.

The new name of the Mughal Garden was approved by the President of India, and the sign board which read ‘Mughal Garden’ has now been replaced with ‘Amrit Udyog’. Many BJP leaders justified the change in the name, saying that it is aimed at abolishing the sign of slavery to the Mughal empire.

How to book tickets online for Amrit Udyan?

After President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates the newly-named Amrit Udyan garden, it will be open to the general public and they will be able to reserve time slots for visiting the lush gardens. The time slots can be reserved in advance at https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.

In an official statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the renamed Mughal Garden will pen for the general public on January 31 and will remain open till March 2023 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days, and on March 18 on account of Holi). From March 28 to 31, the gardens will be open for special categories like Farmers (March 28), differently-abled (March 29), defence personnel, premilitary forces, and police March 30) and for women including tribal women's SHGs on March 31.

