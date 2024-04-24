Jimmy Shergill talks about web series Ranneeti, discusses why Hrithik Roshan's Fighter failed: 'You can't mess around'

Jimmy Shergill and director Santosh Singh reacted to the underperformance of Fighter, and how their web show Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond will be true to the source material.

Actor Jimmy Shergill talks about his new web series Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond and also comments on why Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter failed at the box office. In an exclusive interaction with DNA India, Jimmy along with series director, Santosh Singh, share their analysis of why the mega actioner underperformed. At first Santosh says, "Kahani pe focus zyada hona chaiye tha. Agar ek baar woh sahi pakad liya, toh everything falls into places." He further asserts, "Baki sab bells and whistles hai. Agar aapki kahani mein dum nahi hai toh jitna bhi paisa kharcha kar lo, woh work nahi karega, because audiences se connect nahi ho raha hai. A lot of people couldn't connect (with the story of Fighter), and connection bahut zaroori hai."

Jimmy adds, "If you want to feel connected to the story, you should have characters that will make you feel connected. You have to be connected to the characters then automatically you will feel connected with the story." Jimmy further adds, "You can't mess around with the facts, and detailing also works. In this show, you will get a sense of realism with detailing." Santosh assures, "Jo bhi yeh kahani dekhega, woh usse connect karega. Kyuki humne ek authentic aur credible kahani batani ki koshish ki hai"

Speaking about the show, Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond, is a 9-episodic show narrating the horrific Pulwama attack and India's reply to the attack with Balakot Air Strike. These two events have previously been depicted in movies and web series. The latest cinematic adaptation is Hrithik, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor's actioner Fighter.

Director Siddharth Anand, who created history last year with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, was expected to deliver the next gigantic blockbuster with aerial actioner Fighter. Though Fighter opened with a positive critical reception, it still underperformed. Made on a reported budget of Rs 250 crores, Siddharth Anand's directorial grossed Rs 359 crores worldwide, and it is still not considered a hit. Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond also stars Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna. The show will stream on JioCinema from April 25.