Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jimmy Shergill talks about web series Ranneeti, discusses why Hrithik Roshan's Fighter failed: 'You can't mess around'

Zilingo's former CEO Ankiti Bose takes big action against co-founder Dhruv Kapoor, ex-COO Aadi Vaidya

Sahil Khan offered Rs 4 cr For ‘Bigg Boss OTT’: Report

EVM-VVPAT case: SC says ‘can't control polls’, reserves verdict after noting EC's answers

Meet India's third richest woman whose son runs Rs 98327 crore company, her net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jimmy Shergill talks about web series Ranneeti, discusses why Hrithik Roshan's Fighter failed: 'You can't mess around'

Sahil Khan offered Rs 4 cr For ‘Bigg Boss OTT’: Report

Zilingo's former CEO Ankiti Bose takes big action against co-founder Dhruv Kapoor, ex-COO Aadi Vaidya

IPL teams with highest net worth

Fruits to avoid eating in morning

6 signs of a poor mindset

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Jimmy Shergill talks about web series Ranneeti, discusses why Hrithik Roshan's Fighter failed: 'You can't mess around'

Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

Kim Kardashian wants Taylor Swift to 'move on' from their years-old feud

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jimmy Shergill talks about web series Ranneeti, discusses why Hrithik Roshan's Fighter failed: 'You can't mess around'

Jimmy Shergill and director Santosh Singh reacted to the underperformance of Fighter, and how their web show Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond will be true to the source material.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 08:39 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Jimmy Shergill- Hrithik Roshan in Fighter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Jimmy Shergill talks about his new web series Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond and also comments on why Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter failed at the box office. In an exclusive interaction with DNA India, Jimmy along with series director, Santosh Singh, share their analysis of why the mega actioner underperformed. At first Santosh says, "Kahani pe focus zyada hona chaiye tha. Agar ek baar woh sahi pakad liya, toh everything falls into places." He further asserts, "Baki sab bells and whistles hai. Agar aapki kahani mein dum nahi hai toh jitna bhi paisa kharcha kar lo, woh work nahi karega, because audiences se connect nahi ho raha hai. A lot of people couldn't connect (with the story of Fighter), and connection bahut zaroori hai." 

Jimmy adds, "If you want to feel connected to the story, you should have characters that will make you feel connected. You have to be connected to the characters then automatically you will feel connected with the story." Jimmy further adds, "You can't mess around with the facts, and detailing also works. In this show, you will get a sense of realism with detailing." Santosh assures, "Jo bhi yeh kahani dekhega, woh usse connect karega. Kyuki humne ek authentic aur credible kahani batani ki koshish ki hai" 

Speaking about the show, Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond, is a 9-episodic show narrating the horrific Pulwama attack and India's reply to the attack with Balakot Air Strike. These two events have previously been depicted in movies and web series. The latest cinematic adaptation is Hrithik, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor's actioner Fighter. 

Director Siddharth Anand, who created history last year with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, was expected to deliver the next gigantic blockbuster with aerial actioner Fighter. Though Fighter opened with a positive critical reception, it still underperformed. Made on a reported budget of Rs 250 crores, Siddharth Anand's directorial grossed Rs 359 crores worldwide, and it is still not considered a hit. Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond also stars Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna. The show will stream on JioCinema from April 25.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: How can MI still qualify for playoffs after 9-wicket loss against RR?

Meet India's first billionaire, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, but was called miser due to...

Who was first owner of Sachin Tendulkar's 6000 square feet house, how much he paid for it?

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani-led Reliance Jio's profit jumps in 4th quarter to Rs....

Watch: Vijay Deverakonda attends his security guard's wedding reception, poses with a sword

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement