Rashtrapati Bhavan's famous Mughal Gardens renamed, will now be called...

According to news reports, the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens have been renamed Amrit Udyan on Saturday. The action was taken to commemorate "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," the 75th anniversary of India's independence. From January 31, 2023, "Amrit Udyan," formerly known as "Mughal Gardens," will be accessible to the general public.

According to Navika Gupta, the Deputy Press Secretary to the President, "On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan."