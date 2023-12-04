Headlines

Mizoram Assembly Elections Results 2023: Focus shifts to Northeast as votes for Mizoram to be counted today

Israel-Hamas War: UK to start Gaza surveillance flights to locate hostages held by Hamas

Mizoram Assembly Elections Results 2023: Focus shifts to Northeast as votes for Mizoram to be counted today

Assembly Elections 2023: Piyush Goyal takes 'Moye Moye' dig at Rahul Gandhi after Congress' poll defeats

Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra to top list of business as Parliament convenes for Winter Session today

Mizoram Assembly Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Vote counting starts from 8 am

As per the prediction of exit polls, ZPM is set to form a government with a massive majority in Mizoram and could win 28-35 seats.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

The stage is set for the Assembly Elections Results in Mizoram as the counting of votes will start from 8 am today (December 4). Earlier the counting was scheduled for December 3 (Sunday), along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan. But, the Election Commission postponed the counting to December 4, with regards to the appeal of political parties and organisations citing Sunday holding special significance for the Christian-majority state. The elections for the 40 assembly seats were held on November 7 in a single phase. Four major contenders are in the fray, Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

As per the prediction of exit polls, ZPM is set to form a government with a massive majority in Mizoram and could win 28-35 seats. Whereas, the ruling MNF is expected to win only 3 to 7 seats. MNF will get 27 % votes and ZPM 49 % votes. Congress is expected to land third and get 20 % votes. In 2018, the MNF ousted the Congress from power in Mizoram by winning 26 seats.

Live updates:

Mizoram Assembly Elections Results: Preparations underway at the counting centre in Aizawl

Preparations underway at the counting centre in Aizawl where the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly Elections will begin shortly.

 





