MHA allows movement of stranded people by trains, Railways to run 'Shramik Specials' in coordination with states

The Centre on Friday issued fresh guidelines allowing special trains for the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places.

The Ministry of Railways has issued detailed guidelines for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains.

The MHA order is in continuation to the order issued on Wednesday that allowed stranded people in different parts of the country during the lockdown, to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.

The MHA had said buses will be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

However, the revised guidelines issued on Friday said, "Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons, stranded at different places, is also allowed by special trains to be operated by Ministry of Railways (MoR)."

The Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states and UTs for their movement, the MHA said.

Railways will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains, the home ministry said.

The rest of the conditions stipulated for movement of persons will continue to apply to such movement.

The Railways said it has decided to run “Shramik Special” trains from “Labour Day” as per the guideline issued by MHA. â€‹These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned state governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The Railways and state governments shall appoint senior officials as nodal officers for coordination and smooth operation of these “Shramik Specials”.

Under the conditions issued on Wednesday, the home ministry had said that all states and union territories should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons.

On Friday, six trains are scheduled to take stranded people to their homes. The timing may vary depending upon the planning by the state governments.

1. Lingampally (Hyderabad, Telangana) to Hatia (Ranchi, Jharkhand)

2. Aluva (Kochi, Kerala) to Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

3. Nasik (Maharashtra) to Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

4. Nasik (Maharashtra) to Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

5. Jaipur (Rajasthan) to Patna (Bihar)

6. Kota (Rajasthan) to Hatia (Jharkhand)

The Railways said that the passengers have to be screened by the sending states and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel. Sending state governments will have to bring these persons in batches that can be accommodated in the train to the designated railway station in sanitised buses following social distancing norms and other precautions. It will be mandatory for every passenger to wear face cover.

Meals and drinking water would be provided to the passengers by the sending states at the originating station, it said, adding that the Railways will provide a meal en route in case of a long journey.

The Railways will endeavour to ensure social distancing norms and hygiene with the cooperation of passengers, it said.

On arrival at the destination, passengers will be received by the state government, who would make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine if necessary and further travel from the railway station.