Meet Shahabuddin Mansuri, MP driver who won Rs 1.50 crore in mobile game; had invested Rs 49

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Shahabuddin Mansuri: His family has been getting congratulatory messages from their friends and relatives. (Photo: Twitter)

Shahabuddin Mansuri is the perfect example of rags to riches. He earned Rs 1.50 crore in just a day. He got the life-changing amount courtesy his passion for cricket and the Indian Premier League.

Shahabuddin Mansuri lives in Madhya Pradesh's Bhirwani.

He has been playing fantasy leagues on his mobile for the past two years. He is a cricket fan.

On April 2, he made a team for the Kolkata vs Punjab Match. He paid Rs 49 for this. Luckily, he got first place.

He earned Rs 1.50 crore as the prize money.

He has been playing this game for over two years. He never thought he would win such a big amount.

He has received an initial amount of Rs 20 lakh out of which Rs 6 lakh will be deducted as a tax.

He lives in a rented flat. He will get himself a house and start a new business with the money, reported India Today.

His family has been getting congratulatory messages from their friends and relatives.

He has become an internet sensation.

"Shahabuddin Mansuri, a cab driver from Madhya Pradesh's Sendhwa block (Barwani Dist), won Rs 1.5 crore by betting Rs 50 on KKR & K11 Punjab IPL match via online gaming App. Will build a home. Was living in a rented house so far," wrote a user.