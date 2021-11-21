Meet Kashmir’s youngest author Adeeba Riyaz, an 11-year-old girl who wrote a book in 11 days

Adeeba Riyaz, 11, is a young and prolific writer with a seemingly bright future. The class seventh student recently became the youngest author from the Union Territory of Kashmir to get her book published. Just as interesting is the fact that she reportedly wrote her book, Zeal of Pen, in a matter of just 11 days. Her 96-page book is available for retail in a paperback edition and is also on sale online.

Riyaz first decided to become a published author in 2019 when she won a writing contest organised by the Anantnag District Administration. A leading news outlet quoted as saying that she decided to pen the book when there was curfew in her area after Article 370 abrogation in Kashmir and then the COVID-19 pandemic extended the lockdown.”

She further said that she was happy that her book Zeal of Pen was published now. As per the author, the book has “something of everything in it,” adding that the book contains something about life and some poems.

Having achieved the acclaim with her first published book as such a small age, the budding author wants to continue writing and impart “literature-filled joy to the world by writing about scenes everyone can relate to,” quoted the news outlet.