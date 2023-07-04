Meet D Purandeswari, new BJP President of Andhra Pradesh, daughter of NTR, sister-in-law of Chandrababu Naidu

D Purandeswari| Photo: Twitter

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed new party chiefs for four states on Tuesday. As reported by PTI, in this rejig, mostly posts were allotted to those who had recently joined the BJP from other parties. Some of those who were allocated posts are — Sunil Jakhar and D Purandeswari – who left Congress, and Etela Rajender – who left BRS.

Former Union minister D Purandeswari was appointed as the BJP president of Andhra Pradesh replacing Somu Veerraju. Indian politician from Andhra Pradesh, D Purandeswari is regarded as the "Sushma Swaraj of the South" due to her impassioned speeches.

Purandeswari represented the Visakhapatnam constituency of Andhra Pradesh as an MLA of Congress in the 15th Lok Sabha of India and defeated opponent, Palla Srinivasa Rao of the Telugu Desam Party.

She joined BJP on March 7, 2014, after resigning from the Indian National Congress in protest against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh that was favoured by the then United Progressive Alliance government.

She continues as the appointed state in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Odisha unit since 13 November 2020. Now, she has been appointed the President of Andhra Pradesh by BJP.

Purandeswari was born to NT Rama Rao and Basavatarakam and did her schooling in Chennai. She went on to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in literature in 1979 from the South Indian Educational Trust and Women's College, Chennai which was renamed the Bashir Ahmed Sayeed College for Women. She then did a Diploma in gemmology at the Gemological Institute of India in 1996.

She married Daggubati Venkateswara Rao on May 9, 1979, and they have two children, daughter, Nivedita and son Hitesh Chenchuram.

Purandeswari is a sister to Nandamuri Harikrishna and Nandamuri Balakrishna, sister-in-law to N Chandrababu Naidu, niece to N Trivikrama Rao, aunt to Nara Lokesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, NT Rama Rao Jr, Nandamuri Suhasini and Taraka Ratna.