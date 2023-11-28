Meet Arnold Dix, tunnelling expert who helped in rescuing 41 trapped workers inside Uttarkashi tunnel

He also advises on risks associated with underground construction and is widely recognised as the world's leading expert on underground tunnelling.

All 41 trapped workers inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi were successfully rescued on Tuesday evening. They had been stuck inside for 17 days. International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix was roped in as a part of the rescue operation. He received the media spotlight during the rescue operation. But who is he?

Who is Professor Arnold Dix?

Professor Arnold Dix heads the Geneva-based International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (Geneva). He specialises in underground and transportation infrastructure. Dix is known for taking legal, environmental, political and ethical risks related to underground construction.

He also advises on risks associated with underground construction and is widely recognised as the world's leading expert on underground tunnelling.

In 2011, Professor Dix received the Alan Neyland Australasian Tunnelling Society bi-annual award for excellence in tunnelling, specifically in tunnel fire safety. In 2022, Professor Dix was honoured with a Committee Service Award by the National Fire Protection Association of the United States of America, a testament to his continuous and valuable service in developing codes and standards for tunnel safety.

READ | Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All 41 trapped workers rescued after 17 days, see visuals