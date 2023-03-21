Search icon
Matter of change in excise policy went to Delhi LG, finance secretary: Manish Sisodia tells court

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s counsel also told the court that there was no documentary evidence of receiving kickbacks against him and change in excise policy was purely normal course.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

Matter of change in excise policy went to Delhi LG and finance secretary among others, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's counsel told Delhi court on Tuesday during his bail hearing. Sisodia’s counsel also told the court that there was no documentary evidence of receiving kickbacks against the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and change in excise policy was purely normal course.

Sisodia’s counsel argued that his custodial interrogation was no longer required and the former Delhi Dy CM is not a flight risk. He added that Sisodia had cooperated in the agency probe and that searches had revealed incriminatory material.

"I am public servant but two other public servants, against whom allegations are graver have not been arrested," Sisodia's counsel contended while making submissions on the bail plea.

In its response, the CBI told the court that Sisodia dealt with 'unprecedented' 18 ministries, he may not be a flight risk but is definitely a risk for evidence destruction. The agency further alleged that the frequent changing of phones by Sisodia was not an innocent act but was done for destruction of evidence.

The CBI counsel told the court that the probe agency has 60 days to file chargesheet and if Sisodia comes out, its investigation will be compromised. It added that Sisodia was definitely in a position to influence witnesses and destroy evidence in the excise policy case.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. His judicial custody with the agency was extended till April 3 on Monday.

(Inputs from PTI)

