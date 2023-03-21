Search icon
'You have 80,000 cops, how could Amritpal Singh escape?': High Court raps Punjab Govt

While a massive manhunt operation was launched against the radical Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh on Saturday, the high court asked the state government how he escaped.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

'You have 80,000 cops, how could Amritpal Singh escape?': High Court raps Punjab Govt
Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police Department have been criticised by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has ordered them to provide an update on their investigation into the whereabouts of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

The administration was questioned by the high court about how the extremist preacher evaded capture despite the fact that a large search had been launched for him on Saturday. The HC asked the police for an update on the progress of their investigation.

On Saturday, when the Punjab Police conducted what they called "massive state-wide cordon and search operations," throughout the state targeting members of the "Waris Punjab Da," the Khalistan sympathiser had vanished.

Security was stepped up throughout the northern state when the Waris Punjab Da chief's van was followed by a special squad of state police but the leader escaped on a motorbike.

“You have 80,000 cops. How could Amritpal escape despite a well-planned operation and huge force to support the operation,” the High Court asked.

In hearing a habeas corpus petition demanding Amritpal's "release" from the allegedly unlawful detention of police, the judge made this statement. Lawyer and petitioner Imaan Singh Khara stated that police in the Shahkot neighbourhood of Jalandhar "illegally and forcefully" arrested Amritpal.

