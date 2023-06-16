Search icon
Manipur violence: Mob sets Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh’s house on fire in Imphal

A mob torched Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh's residence at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday late night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

Manipur Violence

Manipur Violence updates: The bungalow at Kongba in Imphal belonging to Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh was set on fire by a mob on Thursday late at night, according to a report by news agency ANI citing the state government. 

Two days after the sharpest escalation of violence in the state resulted in nine people being shot dead and another 10 being injured, a mob burned down two houses as skirmishes broke out between demonstrators and security officials in Imphal on Thursday.

On Thursday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that the government is holding conversations at all levels and gave the assurance that those responsible for the violence would face consequences. Nine persons were killed and 10 others were injured in a new incident of violence reported in Manipur on Wednesday.

"As per our commitment, we are contacting everyone, we are discussing at various levels. The governor has also constituted a peace committee and consultation with peace committee members will start. I hope that with the support of the people of the state, we will achieve peace at the earliest," Singh said at a press conference.

Over 100 people have died and 310 have been injured as a result of recent ethnic violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Army and paramilitary personnel have been sent in as a response to restore order in the state.

The fighting first broke out on May 3 after the hill districts organised a "Tribal Solidarity March" to protest the Meitei community's desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation. The majority of Meiteis, who make up around 53% of Manipur's population, reside in the Imphal Valley. Another 40% of the population is made up of the Naga and Kuki tribes, who live in the hill districts.

